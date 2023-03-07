IK will be taken to court if he doesn’t go there himself, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, on Monday, made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan will have to appear before the court, otherwise, he will be presented before the court.

Addressing a press conference, he said that we are not interested to arrest him (Khan) but he has to appear before the court. “Whatever court decides we will accept it”, he said, adding that he will have to appear before the concerned court on the date fixed for hearing of cases against him, otherwise, he will be presented before it.

He further said that on March 5, Islamabad police went to Lahore for the implementation of court orders and to serve notice to Khan. “If he appeared before the court then it’s okay otherwise the procedure will be different”, he said, adding that the day he has to be produced before the court, he will be arrested and presented before the court.

Sanaullah claimed that the PTI chairman had jumped his residence’s wall and escaped to his neighbour’s home to evade arrest.”Yesterday, the police team that went to serve him court notice, Khan staged a drama. Khan jumped to his neighbours’ house to avoid arrest”, he said, adding that after a while, he surfaced and delivered a speech.

He said that if the police wanted to arrest the PTI’s chief, this was not an appropriate strategy.

To a question, he said that he is not leveling allegations of his murder against Khan, but if the first information report (FIR) is registered before the murder, then murder becomes easier. “Such kinds of accusations can become dangerous,” he said, adding that he had told Khan the procedure he adopted may be dangerous for him.

Responding to another question about a statement of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in which he stated the situation is not suitable for holding elections, he said that Fazlur Rehman is a senior leader and chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and this his point of view.

He said that the suggestion given by the PDM chief will be discussed in the next PDM meeting. Keeping in view the prevailing situation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the suggestion made by the PDM chief carries weight. In the current situation, conducting an election campaign is difficult, he said. However, he said, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will take the final decision regarding the election and not the government.

To another question about dollar smuggling, the minister said that the shortage of dollars in the country is the result of Imran Khan’s economic policies and agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). People have left businesses and kept dollars with them, he said. We could not stop dollars smuggling from the Afghan border, he said.

The minister strongly condemned the suicide attack on Balochistan Constabulary in Bolan, in which nine people, including eight policemen and one civilian, were martyred. He vowed to end the menace of terrorism. He assured the Balochistan government that the centre was standing by the province. The security institutions and the CTDs in all provinces will be provided with all the resources, he said.

