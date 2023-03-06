AVN 66.40 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (5.13%)
BAFL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.27%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.71%)
DFML 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.35%)
DGKC 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.3%)
EPCL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.07%)
HUBC 72.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
KAPCO 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
MLCF 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.93%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.74%)
OGDC 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.21%)
PIBTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.97%)
PPL 71.40 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (5.5%)
PRL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.61%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.93%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.07%)
TRG 115.15 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.11%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.79%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 37.6 (0.92%)
BR30 14,800 Increased By 283.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 41,713 Increased By 375.9 (0.91%)
KSE30 15,686 Increased By 102.4 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023 11:33am
Follow us

Harris Associates, one of Credit Suisse’s major shareholders, has sold its stake in the Swiss bank over the past few months, the deputy chairman and chief investment officer of the activist Chicago-based investor, David Herro, said on Sunday.

Herro did not give a reason for the stake sale, but earlier told the Financial Times that Harris had sold the stake after losing patience with Credit Suisse’s strategy to stem persistent losses and a client exodus.

Harris, which had remained loyal despite a string of scandals at Credit Suisse, disclosed a stake of about 10% in the bank last August but reduced it to 5% in January.

Harris had started to cut its exposure in October after Credit Suisse raised 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.3 billion) from investors and when Saudi National Bank supplanted it as the top investor, Herro told the Financial Times, which first reported the news that Harris had sold all its shares.

“There is a question about the future of the franchise. There have been large outflows from wealth management,” the newspaper quoted Herro as saying. Credit Suisse reported a sharp acceleration in withdrawals in the fourth quarter, with outflows of more than 110 billion Swiss francs.

“We have lots of other options to invest,” he added. “Rising interest rates mean lots of European financials are headed in the other direction.

Why go for something that is burning capital when the rest of the sector is now generating it?“ In an emailed statement to Reuters on Sunday, Credit Suisse said, “we are ahead of our plan and have clear strategic objectives.”

“We are laser focused on successfully executing our plan and on progressing toward our targets to ensure new Credit Suisse delivers sustainable value for all our stakeholders.”

Sharp drop in equity premium may mark return of 60/40 portfolio

The bank, Switzerland’s second biggest, has also begun a major overhaul of its business, cutting costs and jobs to revive its fortunes, including creating a separate business for its investment bank under the CS First Boston brand.

Credit Suisse last month reported its biggest annual loss since the 2008 global financial crisis after rattled clients pulled billions from the bank. It warned of a further “substantial” loss this year.

Credit Suisse Saudi National Bank Switzerland’s

Comments

1000 characters

Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Intra-day update: rupee up against US dollar

LHC hears Imran's bail pleas in Toshakhana, other cases today

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

PM urges global community to address 'unsustainable debt burden' of poor countries

Poor nations’ leaders unleash anger, despair

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

Read more stories