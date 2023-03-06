AVN 66.38 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.1%)
BAFL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.58%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.42%)
DFML 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.61%)
DGKC 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.3%)
EPCL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.08%)
HUBC 72.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
KAPCO 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
MLCF 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.93%)
NETSOL 79.36 Increased By ▲ 4.46 (5.95%)
OGDC 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.28%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.21%)
PIBTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.97%)
PPL 71.40 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (5.5%)
PRL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.61%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.1%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.07%)
TRG 115.15 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.11%)
UNITY 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 37.3 (0.91%)
BR30 14,801 Increased By 284.4 (1.96%)
KSE100 41,713 Increased By 375.6 (0.91%)
KSE30 15,684 Increased By 100.6 (0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares close higher

AFP Published March 6, 2023 Updated March 6, 2023 12:12pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street rallies that were helped partly by a slide in Treasury bond yields.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.11 percent, or 310.31 points, to end at 28,237.78, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.84 percent, or 16.97 points, to 2,036.49.

“The Tokyo market was higher following gains of all three major US indexes (last week), mainly in high-tech stocks,” Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

Traders are awaiting US payroll data on Friday and the Bank of Japan’s two-day policy meeting from Thursday, which will be the last for governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

The dollar fetched 135.82 yen in Asian trade, almost unchanged from the level seen in New York late Friday.

Tokyo stocks end lower

In Tokyo trading, SoftBank Group soared 2.73 percent to 5,708 yen while chip-linked Tokyo Electron jumped 3.11 percent to 48,600 yen.

Sony Group gained 2.55 percent to 11,840 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing firmed 1.61 percent to 28,655 yen.

Tokyo stocks Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares close higher

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Intra-day update: rupee up against US dollar

LHC hears Imran's bail pleas in Toshakhana, other cases today

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

PM urges global community to address 'unsustainable debt burden' of poor countries

Poor nations’ leaders unleash anger, despair

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

Read more stories