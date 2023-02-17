AVN 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.63%)
BAFL 30.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
DFML 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
DGKC 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
EPCL 46.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 66.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
MLCF 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
OGDC 93.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.64%)
PAEL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PPL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.85%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.15%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.42%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
TPLP 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
TRG 114.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,106 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.08%)
BR30 14,683 Increased By 9.8 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,020 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.27%)
Tokyo stocks end lower

AFP Published February 17, 2023 Updated February 17, 2023 12:02pm
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended lower on Friday, tracking Wall Street losses after above-forecast US wholesale price inflation and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official reignited rate hike fears.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.66 percent, or 183.31 points, to 27,513.13, while the broader Topix index lost 0.46 percent, or 9.16 points, to 1,991.93.

The dollar stood at 134.74 yen, against 133.96 yen in New York late Thursday.

US stocks retreated after data showed the producer price index (PPI) rose 0.7 percent on-month in January, a quicker pace than predicted by analysts.

“No matter how you cut it, inflation was hot,” said Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at National Australia Bank.

“The latest data supports the Fed view of needing to continue to raise rates and hold them there higher for longer,” he added.

Also on Thursday, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said there was a case for the US central bank to raise rates further and hold them there for some time.

Nikkei drops on hawkish Fed, weak US stock futures; earnings split market

Tokyo-listed tech firms took a hit after Wall Street investors were “disheartened… following a Fed official’s hawkish comments and better-than-expected PPI results”, IwaiCosmo securities said.

SoftBank Group sank 2.18 percent to 5,764 yen, Sony Group fell 2.38 percent to 11,480 yen and Toyota lost 0.28 percent to 1,907.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dipped 0.51 percent to 82,890 yen.

