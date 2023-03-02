PLUS project discussed with World Bank representatives

LAHORE: World Bank’s representatives participated in the meeting held on the Punjab Urban Land Stimulation (PLUS) Project under the chair of Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed.

World Bank representatives briefed the participants about the PLUS Project. Senior Member Board of Revenue was informed that the PLUS pilot project has been started in Hafizabad and Lodhran districts, and with the support of the WB, the PLUS project will be implemented within 5 years.

SMBR said that registries and death records from the Year 1947 till date will be computerized and saved and the remaining records will be computerized in the first phase.

He said that field surveys, mobile applications and parcel maps will also be prepared, pictures of the area and houses across Punjab will be taken through satellite technology and drone cameras and citizens will be able to see the details and map of their property.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023