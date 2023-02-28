Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (February 27, 2023).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 17.39 17.89
2-Week 17.69 18.19
1-Month 18.76 19.26
3-Month 19.51 19.76
6-Month 19.72 19.97
9-Month 19.75 20.25
1-Year 19.80 20.30
Data source: SBP
