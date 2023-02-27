AVN 63.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
DGKC 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.69%)
EPCL 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.54%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
HUBC 70.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
MLCF 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.55%)
NETSOL 74.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
OGDC 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.14%)
PAEL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.71%)
PRL 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.9%)
TELE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
TPLP 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.28%)
TRG 111.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,057 Increased By 3.2 (0.08%)
BR30 14,313 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,777 Increased By 69.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,360 Increased By 34.4 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thai January rice export volume up 75.2% y/y

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2023 01:02pm
Follow us

BANGKOK: Thailand’s rice exports for January were at 805,519 tonnes, up 75.2% from a year earlier, helped by year-end orders, higher demand from the Middle East and a weak baht currency, the Commerce Ministry said on Monday.

The value of rice exports rose 78.76% to 14.28 billion baht ($406.72 million) in January year-on-year, Ronnarong Phoolpipat, head of the ministry’s foreign trade department, told a news conference.

“Rice exports in January increased by a shocking rate,” he said, adding the ministry’s trade promotion efforts also helped.

However, the ministry is sticking to its rice export target of 7.5 million tonnes this year as it wants to monitor the baht before deciding whether to revise the target, he said.

Earlier this year, the ministry lowered its export target for 2023 from 8 million tonnes to 7.5 million tonnes as the baht, which dropped as much as 13% against the dollar in October last year, appreciated.

The baht has weakened again, by 1.5% against the dollar so far this year, becoming Asia’s third-worst performing currency.

Thailand is the world’s third-largest rice exporter after India and Vietnam.

Asia rice: Indian exporters see robust demand, Vietnam rakes in new deals

Thailand exported 7.69 million tonnes of rice in 2022, up 22.1% from a year earlier, beating a target of 7.5 million tonnes, with top markets being Iraq, South Africa, China and the United States.

Rice Thailand

Comments

1000 characters

Thai January rice export volume up 75.2% y/y

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Punjab, KPK polls: SC bench reconstituted to five members

PPRA declines giving exemption to Exim Bank

Court sends Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd) on 3-day physical remand

Sales tax, other issues: FBR invites textile exporters to a moot

New hope for CASA-1000 as Taliban govt decides to honour previous pact

Over two dozen Pakistanis drowned in Italy migrant shipwreck: PM

Twitter lays off 10% of current workforce

CPEC IPPs: Govt willing to amend PERA to satisfy Chinese lenders

FBR asks Customs to deposit confiscated foreign currencies in NBP

Read more stories