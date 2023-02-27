AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
Feb 27, 2023
AFMDC holds ‘white coat’ ceremony

Press Release Published 27 Feb, 2023 06:39am
FAISALABAD: The White Coat Ceremony held at Aziz Fatimah Medical and Dental College (AFMDC) was a momentous occasion, where distinguished guests, faculty members, parents, and newly admitted students gathered to celebrate the beginning of a new journey towards becoming successful doctors.

The event was graced by several prominent speakers who shared their thoughts and experiences, inspiring the students to work hard and achieve their goals.

Mian M Adrees, Managing Trustee of Aziz Fatimah Trust, kicked off the event by highlighting the remarkable progress that the college has made in a short span of time. He spoke about the college’s A+ category and how it is providing state-of-the-art medical services to patients in need.

His remarks were a testament to the hard work and dedication of the college management, faculty, and staff, who have made the college a centre of excellence in medical education and healthcare services.

Prof Dr M Saeed, Principal of AFMDC, followed with a detailed description of the college’s meritorious admission policy, the best faculty, and the top-notch post-graduation facilities available in the college and hospital. He emphasized the importance of the skill lab and library, which are integral to the students’ learning experience. He also took the oath from newly admitted students, welcoming them to the college, and motivated them to work hard to achieve their dreams.

Silwat Saeed, Commissioner Faisalabad, shared her thoughts about the efforts made by the college management to improve the level of medical education and postgraduate studies in the hospital. She urged the students to study hard and excel in their fields, reminding them of the critical role they will play in the community as future doctors.

Prof Dr Quddus ur Rehman presented the vote of thanks, expressing his gratitude to the esteemed guests for gracing the occasion. He commended the college management for arranging such a magnificent ceremony and creating an environment that fosters excellence in medical education and healthcare services.

Prof Dr Noor Akbar Sial, Ex-Principal of AFMDC, appreciated the college management for inviting him to this occasion. He expressed his admiration for the efforts made by the college management, faculty, and staff to make the college a centre of excellence in medical education.

Prof Dr Hafiz Imtiaz, Principal of Abwa Medical College, also expressed his gratitude for the invitation and emphasized the importance of mutual respect for one another in the medical profession.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Students Doctors AFMDC White Coat Ceremony

