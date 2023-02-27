Nestlé, Telenor Pakistan join hands to tackle iron deficiency in kids

KARACHI: Nestlé and Telenor Pakistan have joined forces to address the issue of iron deficiency. On 20th February, both companies signed a contract to work together to ensure that children in Pakistan do not suffer from iron deficiency.

To achieve this, Nestlé will be providing extensive information on balanced diets, nutritional requirements, symptoms of iron deficiency, and how to prevent it with iron-rich foods. Telenor will be amplifying this information through live shows on their platform, Khushaal Watan.

This partnership aims to leverage technology as a platform to spread awareness about child nutrition and iron deficiency in Pakistan, so that the nation can tackle this problem together.

The live shows will educate parents to help ensure that their children attain a balanced diet,

so that they are not at risk of being iron deficient.

Khurram Zia, Business Executive Officer-Dairy, Nestlé Pakistan commented on the partnership, “At Nestlé, we are committed to being a force for good, by improving the health and well-being of people around the world.

Today, I am proud to announce that Nestlé and Telenor have joined forces to promote children’s health and wellness through this innovative initiative.”

