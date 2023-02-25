Markets
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings
****KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.****
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd. # 19-Feb-23 25-Feb-23 25-Feb-23
Nishat Power Limited 24-Feb-23 26-Feb-23 20% (ii) 22-Feb-23
Shakarganj Limited 20-Feb-23 27-Feb-23 NIL 27-Feb-23
Ruby Textile Mills
Limited # 20-Feb-23 27-Feb-23 27-Feb-23
Kohinoor Energy Limited 25-Feb-23 27-Feb-23 30% (ii) 23-Feb-23
Habib Rice Product Limited 24-Feb-23 28-Feb-23 40% (i) 22-Feb-23
Baluchistan Wheels Limited 27-Feb-23 01-03-2023 25% (i) 23-Feb-23
Tata Textile Mills Limited 28-Feb-23 02-03-2023 20% (i) 24-Feb-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills
Limited # 25-Feb-23 03-03-2023 3-03-2023
Macter International Limited 01-03-2023 03-03-2023 5.4% (i) 27-Feb-23
Ittehad Chemicals Limted 02-03-2023 04-03-2023 10% (ii) 28-Feb-23
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation 03-03-2023 05-03-2023 50% (i) 01-03-2023
Millat Tractors Limited 04-03-2023 08-03-2023 100% (i)10% (B)02-03-2023
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd. # 02-03-2023 10-03-2023 0-03-2023
Oil & Gas Development Co.
Limited 08-03-2023 10-03-2023 22.50% (ii) 06-03-2023
Bestway Cement Limited 08-03-2023 11-03-2023 60% (ii) 06-03-2023
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited 09-03-2023 11-03-2023 35% (i) 07-03-2023
Atlas Honda Limited # 06-03-2023 13-03-2023 3-03-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co.
Ltd. # 09-03-2023 16-03-2023 6-03-2023
Pakistan Services Limited # 10-03-2023 16-03-2023 6-03-2023
Sazgar Engineering Works
Limited # 12-03-2023 18-03-2023 8-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Limited 14-03-2023 20-03-2023 25% (F) 10-03-2023 0-03-2023
Bank AL Habib Limited 14-03-2023 21-03-2023 70% (F) 10-03-2023 1-03-2023
Fauji Foods Limited 15-03-2023 21-03-2023 NIL 1-03-2023
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd. # 18-03-2023 24-03-2023 4-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim
Limited 20-03-2023 24-03-2023 NIL 4-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Limited 11-03-2023 25-03-2023
MCB Bank Limited 16-03-2023 27-03-2023 60% (F) 14-03-2023 7-03-2023
Soneri Bank Limited 21-03-2023 27-03-2023 10% (F) 17-03-2023 7-03-2023
Allied Bank Limited 21-03-2023 28-03-2023 25% (F) 17-03-2023 8-03-2023
Engro Fertilizers Limited 22-03-2023 28-03-2023 50% (F) 20-03-2023 8-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited 26-03-2023 28-03-2023 31.50% (F) 22-03-2023 8-03-2023
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pak) Ltd 20-03-2023 29-03-2023 25% (F) 16-03-2023 9-03-2023
United Bank Limited 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 90% (F) 20-03-2023 9-03-2023
Meezan Bank Limited 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 30% (F) 20-03-2023 9-03-2023
Askari Bank Limited 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 15% (B) 20-03-2023 9-03-2023
Faysal Bank Limited 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 10% (F) 20-03-2023 9-03-2023
Engro Powergen Qadirpur
Limited 23-03-2023 29-03-2023 NIL 9-03-2023
The Bank of Punjab 23-03-2023 29-03-2023 10% (B) 21-03-2023 9-03-2023
Summit Bank Limited 23-03-2023 30-03-2023 NIL 0-03-2023
ZIL Limited 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 NIL 0-03-2023
Engro Corporation Limited 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 10% (F) 21-03-2023 0-03-2023
Jubilee Life Insurance Co.
Limited 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 100% (F)
15% (b) 22-03-2023 30-03-2023
Nishat Mills Limited # 18-03-2023 31-03-2023 1-03-2023
EFU Life Assurance Limited 25-03-2023 31-03-2023 105% (F) 22-03-2023
Tri-Pack Films Limited 4-Apr-23 10-Apr-23 50% (F) 31-03-2023 10-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan
Limited 7-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 20% (F) 5-Apr-23 13-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance Co.
Limited 8-Apr-23 15-Apr-23 NIL 15-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited 11-Apr-23 18-Apr-23 NIL 18-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Limited 14-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 NIL 20-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited 18-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 25% (F) 14-Apr-23 25-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan
Limited 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories
Limited 22-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 200% (F)10% (b)20-Apr-23 29-Apr-23
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
