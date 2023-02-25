AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed ...
Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2023 06:23am
****KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.****

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd. #                    19-Feb-23    25-Feb-23                                     25-Feb-23
Nishat Power Limited            24-Feb-23    26-Feb-23      20% (ii)       22-Feb-23
Shakarganj Limited              20-Feb-23    27-Feb-23      NIL                            27-Feb-23
Ruby Textile Mills 
Limited #                       20-Feb-23    27-Feb-23                                     27-Feb-23
Kohinoor Energy Limited         25-Feb-23    27-Feb-23      30% (ii)       23-Feb-23
Habib Rice Product Limited      24-Feb-23    28-Feb-23      40% (i)        22-Feb-23
Baluchistan Wheels Limited      27-Feb-23    01-03-2023     25% (i)        23-Feb-23
Tata Textile Mills Limited      28-Feb-23    02-03-2023     20% (i)        24-Feb-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Limited #                       25-Feb-23    03-03-2023                                    3-03-2023
Macter International Limited    01-03-2023   03-03-2023     5.4% (i)       27-Feb-23
Ittehad Chemicals Limted        02-03-2023   04-03-2023     10% (ii)       28-Feb-23
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation                     03-03-2023   05-03-2023     50% (i)        01-03-2023
Millat Tractors Limited         04-03-2023   08-03-2023     100% (i)10% (B)02-03-2023
Colgate-Palmolive 
(Pakistan) Ltd. #               02-03-2023   10-03-2023                                    0-03-2023
Oil & Gas Development Co. 
Limited                         08-03-2023   10-03-2023     22.50% (ii)    06-03-2023
Bestway Cement Limited          08-03-2023   11-03-2023     60% (ii)       06-03-2023
Kot Addu Power Company 
Limited                         09-03-2023   11-03-2023     35% (i)        07-03-2023
Atlas Honda Limited #           06-03-2023   13-03-2023                                    3-03-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd. #                          09-03-2023   16-03-2023                                    6-03-2023
Pakistan Services Limited #     10-03-2023   16-03-2023                                    6-03-2023
Sazgar Engineering Works 
Limited #                       12-03-2023   18-03-2023                                    8-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Limited            14-03-2023   20-03-2023     25% (F)        10-03-2023      0-03-2023
Bank AL Habib Limited           14-03-2023   21-03-2023     70% (F)        10-03-2023      1-03-2023
Fauji Foods Limited             15-03-2023   21-03-2023     NIL                            1-03-2023
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd. #              18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                    4-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 
Limited                         20-03-2023   24-03-2023     NIL                            4-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Limited            11-03-2023   25-03-2023
MCB Bank Limited                16-03-2023   27-03-2023     60% (F)        14-03-2023      7-03-2023
Soneri Bank Limited             21-03-2023   27-03-2023     10% (F)        17-03-2023      7-03-2023
Allied Bank Limited             21-03-2023   28-03-2023     25% (F)        17-03-2023      8-03-2023
Engro Fertilizers Limited       22-03-2023   28-03-2023     50% (F)        20-03-2023      8-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company 
Limited                         26-03-2023   28-03-2023     31.50% (F)     22-03-2023      8-03-2023
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                       20-03-2023   29-03-2023     25% (F)        16-03-2023      9-03-2023
United Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     90% (F)        20-03-2023      9-03-2023
Meezan Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     30% (F)        20-03-2023      9-03-2023
Askari Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     15% (B)        20-03-2023      9-03-2023
Faysal Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     10% (F)        20-03-2023      9-03-2023
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Limited                         23-03-2023   29-03-2023     NIL                            9-03-2023
The Bank of Punjab              23-03-2023   29-03-2023     10% (B)        21-03-2023      9-03-2023
Summit Bank Limited             23-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                            0-03-2023
ZIL Limited                     24-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                            0-03-2023
Engro Corporation Limited       24-03-2023   30-03-2023     10% (F)        21-03-2023      0-03-2023
Jubilee Life Insurance Co. 
Limited                         24-03-2023   30-03-2023     100% (F)
15% (b)                         22-03-2023   30-03-2023
Nishat Mills Limited #          18-03-2023   31-03-2023                                    1-03-2023
EFU Life Assurance Limited      25-03-2023   31-03-2023     105% (F)       22-03-2023
Tri-Pack Films Limited          4-Apr-23     10-Apr-23      50% (F)        31-03-2023      10-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                         7-Apr-23     13-Apr-23      20% (F)        5-Apr-23        13-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance Co. 
Limited                         8-Apr-23     15-Apr-23      NIL                            15-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited                11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23      NIL                            18-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories 
(Pakistan) Limited              14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23      NIL                            20-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                         18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      25% (F)        14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                     19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                         21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.       21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited       21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories 
Limited                         22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      200% (F)10% (b)20-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

