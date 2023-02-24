AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.22%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.93%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FCCL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.63%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
HUBC 70.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.08%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.9%)
MLCF 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.31%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.66%)
OGDC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.45%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.38%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.7%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-2.65%)
UNITY 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US-listed China shares feel the heat as report fans Sino-US tensions

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2023 08:51pm
Follow us

Shares of Chinese companies listed in the United States fell in early trading on Friday as reports that Washington was looking to expand the number of troops helping train Taiwanese forces added to rising Sino-US tensions.

Heavyweights Alibaba, JD.com, Baidu tumbled between 2.9% and 3.9%. In comparison, the Nasdaq fell 1.5% as broader markets dropped after hot inflation data.

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF slipped 2.9%, while KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shed 2.8%.

One U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the exact number of increased troops was unclear, but the move was unrelated to recent tensions over the shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon which flew across the United States.

“I don’t see China as a safe place to invest in at this time because the geopolitical risk is just unknown,” said Dennis Dick, a trader at Triple D Trading in Ontario, Canada.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed 1% lower during Asia hours, while shares of aerospace defense companies jumped.

Relations between the world’s two largest economies worsened this month over the shooting down of the Chinese spy balloon, weighing on China ADRs after a sharp rally starting late last year.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China index has shed 8.5% so far this month, on track for its first decline in four months after surging about 70% from November to January.

“With the ADRs, you do have an overhang in terms of the delisting concerns from last year and so with the re-emergence (of) political risk, the potential risk factor has gone up a little bit,” said Michael Wang, deputy portfolio manager at Mirabaud Asset Management.

A multitude of factors weighed on China ADRs last year including a risk of delisting from U.S. exchanges over an audit dispute, trade friction and geopolitical worries.

Meanwhile, a senior U.S. official said that the United States will likely limit the level of advanced semiconductors made by South Korean companies in China, in an attempt to thwart Beijing’s technological ambitions and blocking its military advances.

Wall Street US stocks Wall Street Journal Wall Street’s main stock indexes

Comments

1000 characters

US-listed China shares feel the heat as report fans Sino-US tensions

Rupee continues recovery against US dollar, closes tad below 260

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign $1bn trade deal

ECP denotifies Imran Khan on six NA seats

PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' enters third day

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Monday

Pakistan will need another IMF programme in June: Dr Murtaza Syed

KSE-100 falls 0.32% as IMF programme remains hanging in balance

Gujrat ATC issues Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrant

Robust trade relations between US, Pakistan 'more important than ever': US State Dept

After over 20 years, Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo, sent home

Read more stories