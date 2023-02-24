BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Minor relief: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $66mn, now stand at $3.26bn

Read here for details.

Next MPC meeting so far scheduled on March 16, says SBP

Read here for details.

Punjab, KPK polls: SC says will not tolerate violation of Constitution

Read here for details.

President Alvi approves Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023

Read here for details.

Imran says elections only way to bring political stability in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Security forces kill eight terrorists in Balochistan's Kech district

Read here for details.

Rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Read here for details.

PTI's KP leadership surrenders as 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' enters second day

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz announces 100,000 laptops for Pakistan’s youth

Read here for details.

KSE-100 falls 0.8% over rumours of interest rate hike

Read here for details.

China debt: FO seeks to ease US concerns

Read here for details.

March to September 2023: PD proposes load management plan

Read here for details.

Import of luxury items ST: FBR empowered to impose higher rate of 25pc

Read here for details.

US Senators meet PM, discuss trade, investment

Read here for details.