PTI's KP leadership surrenders as 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' enters second day

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and former lawmakers Ravi Kumar, Wazir Zada, and Wajid Ullah surrendered before the Peshawar Police as part of the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement that entered its second day, Aaj News reported.

Former defence minister and senior PTI leader Pervez Khattak, former KP governor Shah Farman and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar reached outside the Peshawar Central Jail along with a convoy of party workers.

Earlier today, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted party workers will surrender themselves to the police in Peshawar today.

“After Lahore; Peshawar will also come out against inflation and injustice,” Fawad wrote.

The movement kicked off yesterday from Lahore where core leadership from Punjab, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Senator Azam Khan Swati, and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema gave court arrests.

Speaking from inside a police van, Shah Mahmood said “police have arrested me. They told me that I am under arrest and they asked me to sit in the prisoners’ van. I assumed I would be taken to Capital City Police office but I don’t know where the police is taking me.”

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, PTI chairman Imran Khan said their movement was a peaceful, nonviolent protest against the attack on the country’s constitutionally-guaranteed fundamental rights.

“We are facing sham FIRs and NAB cases, custodial torture, attacks on journalists and social media people,” he tweeted.