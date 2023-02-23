Security forces kill eight terrorists in Balochistan's Kech district

Security forces on Thursday killed eight militants during a combing operation in Balochistan's district Kech, the military's media affairs wing said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists tried to ambush a convoy of security forces in District Kech of Balochistan on the evening of February 22.

It said that alert and combat-ready troops not only foiled the cowardly attack without any loss of life, but they also immediately commenced a follow-up operation to hunt down the fleeing terrorists using ground and aviation assets.

"Resultantly, on the morning of February 23, a suspected hideout of terrorists was identified in Mazaaband Range where a sanitisation operation was launched. In the ensuing, and heavy exchange of fire, eight terrorists were killed while a large cache of arms and ammunition including explosives was recovered," the ISPR said.

"Security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements on the behest of hostile intelligence agencies, to disrupt hard-earned peace in the province," it added.

The development comes hours after the security forces killed a terrorist during an exchange of fire in the Spinwam area of the North Waziristan tribal district.

According to the military’s media affairs wing, a “fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists”.

“During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed,” an ISPR press release said. It added that the killed militant was “actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians”

The ISPR statement said the locals in the area “appreciated the response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area”.