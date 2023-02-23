AVN 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.78%)
Post of NAB chairman: Names of three ex-bureaucrats under consideration

Recorder Report Published 23 Feb, 2023 05:52am
LAHORE: After the resignation of Aftab Sultan from the office of Chairman NAB, the government is considering the names of three former bureaucrats for this prestigious slot.

The names of the former secretary aviation Squadron Leader Muhammad Irfan Elahi, former interior secretary Major Azam Suleman Khan (Retd) and the former Chief Secretary Punjab Naveed Akram Cheema are under consideration, sources said, adding: “There is nothing final and consultations are underway within the government.”

It may be noted that the post of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman fell vacant after Aftab Sultan stepped down over some reservations. Muhammad Irfan Elahi also served as Chairman Planning and Development Board, Punjab before taking charge as Secretary Aviation in 2015. He retired as the federal secretary in 2018.

