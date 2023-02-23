PARTLY FACETIOUS: Pervaiz Elahi to be president of PTI!

“This is highly irregular.” “What? To invoke Section 144 on the one hand while announcing a decision not to arrest those who have been designated by The Khan to fill jails…”

“I reckon Caretakers must be relabeled The Inexperienced – this is an inherent contradiction but that’s not what I meant when I referred to the irregularity.”

“I think the police was concerned, and I want to emphasize their concern, and say deeply concerned that if Section 144 was not invoked then Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf (PTI) loyalists courting arrest would have slapped the police around, and the higher the official the better the….”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“I am very serious – you may think The Inexperienced have no method to their madness but viola! That’s the rationale.”

“Well you are entitled to your opinion but do you reckon it will succeed?”

“Depends on the numbers – I don’t think 200 or so in major cities cannot be accommodated in our jails.”

“Anyway that’s not what I was referring to when I said irregular. What I was referring to was the announcement by Fawad Chaudhary of the PTI that Pervez Elahi has joined the party and….”

“The irregularity being that he was already kicked out of the Q League by Chaudhary Shujaat a few hours earlier?”

“No that’s not it either. But just want to highlight the fact that when you enjoy multiple relationships you set the stage for fissures - Chaudhary Pervez Elahi and Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain are cousins, they are brothers in law, they are….”

“You reckon if they had only limited themselves to the relationship they were born with they may still have been together?”

“Yes, Shahbaz Sharif has only one relationship with Older Brother, Bilawal only one with Zardari sahib, Ishaq Dar only one….”

“Well I have heard what takes place in Gujrat must stay in Gujrat, if it comes to Lahore or Rawalpindi….”

“Careful anyway when I referred to an irregularity I was referring to the announcement by Fawad Chaudhary that Pervez Elahi is to be President of PTI.”

“Eat your heart out Notification Maryam Nawaz - Senior Vice President and Chief Organize!”

“Speaking of NMN I hear her namesake is in her bad books now.”

“I didn’t hear anything of the sort?”

“Well I heard she gifted NMN a frying pan to remind her of her sojourn in the death cell when she used it to iron her clothes.”

“NMN has no sense of humour just a lot of venom. Anyway the irregularity I was referring to was that no notification has been issued for Pervez Elahi as President yet and…”

“And I am reminded of the fact that when Zardari sahib made Deputy Vice Prime Minister, the one of a kind in this country, there was the notification and the office and the staff….”

“Ha ha and no portfolio. But anyway he will remain as long as he doesn’t have a better option and The Khan will keep him as long as he doesn’t have a better option.”

“Is he on the list of those courting arrest?”

“The Senior Vice President of PTI Shah Mehmud Qureshi will be one of the first ones to court arrest and I would warn NMN to be wary of the office…”

“A correction Shah Mehmood is Vice Chairman and NMN is Senior Vice President.”

“Dear me!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023