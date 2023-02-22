AVN 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.38%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.56%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.69%)
EPCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.85%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.63%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
HUBC 68.34 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.16%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
KAPCO 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 24.03 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (9.68%)
NETSOL 77.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.48%)
OGDC 90.78 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.18%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.34%)
PRL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.48%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (6.1%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.89%)
TPLP 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 116.52 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (3.76%)
UNITY 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.57%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 35.9 (0.88%)
BR30 14,617 Increased By 100.5 (0.69%)
KSE100 41,168 Increased By 217.8 (0.53%)
KSE30 15,528 Increased By 95.6 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dar informs US envoy of measures taken to meet financial obligations

BR Web Desk Published 22 Feb, 2023 05:27pm
Follow us

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday shared with Donald Blome, the US Ambassador to Pakistan, the government’s measures taken to meet its financial obligations, according to a statement issued by the Finance Division.

During the meeting, the finance minister shared economic policies and priorities of the government to address the challenging economic environment. Dar told Blome that the present government remains concerned about the well-being of the masses therefore a number of measures are being undertaken in this regard.

Dar informed the US envoy about the government’s plans related to revenues and expenditures for meeting its national as well as international financial obligations.

He shared various economic avenues in which both countries can further deepen their economic relations.

The two sides exchanged views on matters of common interest and enhance the existing bilateral relations between both countries.

Blome expressed confidence on the policies and programmes of the government for economic sustainability and socio-economic uplift of the masses. He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both countries, added the Finance Division statement.

Earlier during the day, Dar informed that the Board of the China Development Bank (CDB) has approved the disbursement of $700 million for Pakistan.

“Formalities completed and Board of China Development Bank has approved the facility of $700 million for Pakistan,” Dar announced in a post on social media platform.

“This amount is expected to be received this week by the State Bank of Pakistan which will shore up its forex reserves!” added Dar.

The development comes as foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased $276 million to $3.19 billion, data released last week showed. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $8.7 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.51 billion.

Pakistan remains in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the resumption of the stalled Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Ishaq Dar Donald Blome China Development Bank IMF and Pakistan Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Dar informs US envoy of measures taken to meet financial obligations

‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’: Senior PTI leaders voluntarily surrender to police in Lahore

China Development Bank approves $700mn facility for Pakistan: Dar

Pakistan hopeful of securing IMF financing ‘soon’, says PM Shehbaz

Rupee back to winning ways, settles at 261.9 against US dollar

Pakistan may need debt adjustment despite IMF support: Barclays

Pakistani delegation reaches Kabul to discuss ‘security-related matters’

India averse to discussing new Russia sanctions at G20

FIA's team says it has 'made significant progress' in Rs54bn scam

Oil falls on fuel demand woes ahead of US Fed comments

Read more stories