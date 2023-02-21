BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

KSE-100 falls over 1% owing to economic uncertainty

ECP protests case: LHC approves Imran Khan's protective bail plea

LHC suspends ECP’s order denotifying 70 PTI MNAs

Pakistan’s current account deficit shrinks 90% YoY to $0.24bn in January: SBP

'No subsidies for wealthy': IMF 'very clear', wants Pakistan's poor protected

Pakistan's power generation cost up 59% in January

At least 14 killed, 65 injured in Kallar Kahar bus accident

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 92.8 in January

President Alvi says elections in Punjab, KP on Apr 9, ECP calls emergency meeting

Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023 adopted: NA acquiesces to IMF tax stipulation

Motion filed with Nepra: Govt seeks additional surcharge of Rs3.39/unit for 4 months

PKR appreciates 2.45pc against USD

