BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 20, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- KSE-100 falls over 1% owing to economic uncertainty
- ECP protests case: LHC approves Imran Khan's protective bail plea
- LHC suspends ECP’s order denotifying 70 PTI MNAs
- Pakistan’s current account deficit shrinks 90% YoY to $0.24bn in January: SBP
- 'No subsidies for wealthy': IMF 'very clear', wants Pakistan's poor protected
- Pakistan's power generation cost up 59% in January
- At least 14 killed, 65 injured in Kallar Kahar bus accident
- Pakistan’s REER index falls to 92.8 in January
- President Alvi says elections in Punjab, KP on Apr 9, ECP calls emergency meeting
- Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023 adopted: NA acquiesces to IMF tax stipulation
- Motion filed with Nepra: Govt seeks additional surcharge of Rs3.39/unit for 4 months
- PKR appreciates 2.45pc against USD
