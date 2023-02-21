AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
BAFL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.54%)
DGKC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.37%)
EPCL 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FFL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
FLYNG 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.55%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KAPCO 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.61%)
MLCF 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
OGDC 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-4.87%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
PPL 71.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-5.11%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-8.05%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.48%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
TPLP 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 112.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.18%)
UNITY 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,059 Decreased By -60 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,321 Decreased By -400.9 (-2.72%)
KSE100 40,674 Decreased By -445 (-1.08%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.16%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 20, 2023
Published February 21, 2023 Updated February 21, 2023 08:48am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • KSE-100 falls over 1% owing to economic uncertainty

Read here for details.

  • ECP protests case: LHC approves Imran Khan's protective bail plea

Read here for details.

  • LHC suspends ECP’s order denotifying 70 PTI MNAs

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s current account deficit shrinks 90% YoY to $0.24bn in January: SBP

Read here for details.

  • 'No subsidies for wealthy': IMF 'very clear', wants Pakistan's poor protected

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan's power generation cost up 59% in January

Read here for details.

  • At least 14 killed, 65 injured in Kallar Kahar bus accident

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s REER index falls to 92.8 in January

Read here for details.

  • President Alvi says elections in Punjab, KP on Apr 9, ECP calls emergency meeting

Read here for details.

  • Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023 adopted: NA acquiesces to IMF tax stipulation

Read here for details.

  • Motion filed with Nepra: Govt seeks additional surcharge of Rs3.39/unit for 4 months

Read here for details.

  • PKR appreciates 2.45pc against USD

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

