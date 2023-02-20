At least 14 killed, 65 injured in Kallar Kahar bus accident

At least 14 people were killed and 65 others were injured on Sunday night when a bus overturned near Kallar Kahar in Chakwal district.

The wedding party was going back to Lahore from Islamabad when their bus veered off the road due to a tyre burst.

The bus hit two other cars and a truck on the opposite track on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway.

All of them were moved to hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the accident and condoled with the bereaved families of the deceased.

He directed to provide best medical facilities to the injured, Radio Pakistan reported.