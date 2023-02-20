AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.46%)
BAFL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.3%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.7%)
DGKC 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
EPCL 46.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
FFL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.36%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.67%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
NETSOL 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.32%)
OGDC 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.42 (-3.63%)
PAEL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PPL 71.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-4.09%)
PRL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
SILK 0.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.45%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.58%)
TELE 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.91%)
TRG 113.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.61%)
UNITY 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,071 Decreased By -48.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 14,418 Decreased By -303.8 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,793 Decreased By -325.8 (-0.79%)
KSE30 15,368 Decreased By -137.3 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 14 killed, 65 injured in Kallar Kahar bus accident

  • The wedding party was going back to Lahore from Islamabad when their bus veered off the road due to a tyre burst
BR Web Desk Published 20 Feb, 2023 11:18am
Follow us

At least 14 people were killed and 65 others were injured on Sunday night when a bus overturned near Kallar Kahar in Chakwal district.

The wedding party was going back to Lahore from Islamabad when their bus veered off the road due to a tyre burst.

The bus hit two other cars and a truck on the opposite track on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway.

All of them were moved to hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the accident and condoled with the bereaved families of the deceased.

He directed to provide best medical facilities to the injured, Radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistan Islamabad Kallar Kahar

Comments

1000 characters

At least 14 killed, 65 injured in Kallar Kahar bus accident

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

'No subsidies for wealthy': IMF 'very clear', wants Pakistan's poor protected

Main Afghan-Pakistani border crossing closed, residents report gunfire

Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

CASA-1000: WB, USAID withdraw funding

Pakistan's power generation cost up 59% in January

Determination of tariff, PPA: KAPCO seeks ‘Consent Letter’ from CPPA-G

Turkiye and Syria: PM for dispatching relief assistance through NDMA

Read more stories