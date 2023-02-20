AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
Pakistan

President Alvi says elections in Punjab, KP on Apr 9, ECP calls emergency meeting

  • PTI had dissolved assemblies in two provinces
BR Web Desk Published February 20, 2023 Updated February 20, 2023 06:29pm
President Dr Arif Alvi has on Monday announced that elections for Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies will be held on April 9 (Sunday).

The President of Pakistan’s Twitter account announced the development.

In a letter, Alvi stated that he called a meeting with ECP on February 20 to announce the date for the general elections of the KP and Punjab assemblies.

“However, ECP replied that the commission cannot participate in a meeting on the subject matter with the Office of the President. The governors of Punjab and KP are not performing their constitutional duties for appointing a date, not later than ninety days from the date of dissolution of Provincial Assemblies as per the Constitution of Pakistan.”

The ECP is also not fulfilling its constitutional obligation for holding polls for the Assemblies of Punjab and KP, he wrote.

“Both the constitutional offices are placing the ball in each other’s court, resulting in delay and creating a serious danger that constitutional provisions may be violated,” the letter said.

He stressed that he was under oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

“I have felt it necessary to perform my constitutional and statutory duty to announce the date of elections to avoid the infringement and breach of the Constitution and law i.e. holding of elections not later than ninety days.”

ECP calls emergency meeting on Tuesday

In response to President Alvi’s announcement, the ECP called an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial governments in the two provinces dissolved the assemblies.

Last year, Imran had announced that his governments in Punjab and KP would dissolve their assemblies to pave the way for fresh elections.

His party held a majority or was in a coalition government in two of Pakistan’s four provincial parliaments.

As per the constitution, fresh elections in both legislatures must be held within three months.

The Punjab Assembly was dissolved on January 14 after the Punjab Governor refused to sign the summary sent by former Chief Minister Parvez Elahi. As per the law, the assembly stands dissolved within 48 hours of advice made by the chief minister whether the summary is not approved by the governor.

A few days later, the KP assembly stood dissolved after Governor Ghulam Ali approved former Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s summary for the dissolution of the provincial legislature.

Following an attack on a mosque in Peshawar, KP governor wrote a letter to ECP at the end of January to delay the polls.

Shiteistan Feb 20, 2023 05:28pm
What now? It gets funnier by the hour. hahahahahah
BK Feb 20, 2023 06:46pm
Amazing how ECP stood against the president of Pakistan. Would the chairman of ecp listen to anybody? The only reason he can so blatantly disregard the constitution is because of backing from the neutrals. What a lawless state we are becoming so quickly
