Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (February 20, 2023). ========================== KIBOR...
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (February 20, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 16.96 17.46
2-Week 17.07 17.57
1-Month 17.28 17.78
3-Month 18.55 18.80
6-Month 18.69 18.94
9-Month 18.75 19.25
1-Year 18.83 19.33
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments