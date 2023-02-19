Judge named in Elahi audio leak should resign: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday suggested that the Supreme Court judge named in Parvez Elahi’s audio leak should show moral courage and resign, Aaj News reported.

She made these remarks while addressing a party workers’ convention at Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi.

Referring to a separate audio leak featuring PTI leader Yasmeen Rashid, Maryam said it had been days since the audio leaks, but no resignation had come so far.

"The judge in question should resign to remove the blot on the judiciary,” she said, adding that the judiciary should hold such judges, who are followers of Lt Gen Faiz (retired), accountable.

Serious allegations against judiciary: Umar wants court to summon Maryam, other ministers

Maryam reiterated her stance that former premier Imran Khan should be made to face the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and then held accountable for pushing the country to the brink of a collapse.

“The landmine of the IMF deal Imran left behind is being picked up by Shehbaz Sharif. The economy will take years to improve, and only the PML-N can do that,” she insisted.

She further alleged that the PTI chief isn’t the only one to be blamed for Pakistan’s current economic situation, but also his wife, Bushra Bibi, who Maryam said took bribes for approving each file.

The PML-N leader said that the PTI government had no projects to show for their performance, therefore Imran used the crutches of the establishment. “Now that those crutches are gone, he is using the judiciary,” she claimed.

Talking about the development projects initiated by former premier Nawaz Sharif, Maryam said the motorway had been launched from Rawalpindi, adding every project in the city testified to Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif’s love for Rawalpindi.

Maryam claimed Imran govt received historic loans worth Rs24,000 billion but did not spend a single penny on development in Rawalpindi.

“Nawaz Sharif always inherited a crippling Pakistan, and the troubles created by someone else have always been corrected by him. When someone asks me when Nawaz will return, I say he is a son of the soil, and will return, but tell me why he is even forced to flee every time?”

She also questioned the alleged special treatment meted out to the PTI chief in his court cases.

“Why is Imran being given so much leverage and time for court appearances, when her father and other PML-N leaders were summoned at an hour’s notice every time,” she questioned.

She lauded the energy of the participants of the gathering, and remarked that the PML-N had the “biggest army of youths”.

“The PML-N is not scared of elections because it has not been selected. The party has entered the field to win the elections. It will not just be contesting the polls but winning them too. The PML-N will save the country, pull it out of the difficulties, and put Pakistan on the path to progress,” she vowed.