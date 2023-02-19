AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Judge named in Elahi audio leak should resign: Maryam Nawaz

BR Web Desk Published 19 Feb, 2023 07:23pm
Follow us

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday suggested that the Supreme Court judge named in Parvez Elahi’s audio leak should show moral courage and resign, Aaj News reported.

She made these remarks while addressing a party workers’ convention at Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi.

Referring to a separate audio leak featuring PTI leader Yasmeen Rashid, Maryam said it had been days since the audio leaks, but no resignation had come so far.

"The judge in question should resign to remove the blot on the judiciary,” she said, adding that the judiciary should hold such judges, who are followers of Lt Gen Faiz (retired), accountable.

Serious allegations against judiciary: Umar wants court to summon Maryam, other ministers

Maryam reiterated her stance that former premier Imran Khan should be made to face the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and then held accountable for pushing the country to the brink of a collapse.

“The landmine of the IMF deal Imran left behind is being picked up by Shehbaz Sharif. The economy will take years to improve, and only the PML-N can do that,” she insisted.

She further alleged that the PTI chief isn’t the only one to be blamed for Pakistan’s current economic situation, but also his wife, Bushra Bibi, who Maryam said took bribes for approving each file.

The PML-N leader said that the PTI government had no projects to show for their performance, therefore Imran used the crutches of the establishment. “Now that those crutches are gone, he is using the judiciary,” she claimed.

Talking about the development projects initiated by former premier Nawaz Sharif, Maryam said the motorway had been launched from Rawalpindi, adding every project in the city testified to Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif’s love for Rawalpindi.

Maryam claimed Imran govt received historic loans worth Rs24,000 billion but did not spend a single penny on development in Rawalpindi.

“Nawaz Sharif always inherited a crippling Pakistan, and the troubles created by someone else have always been corrected by him. When someone asks me when Nawaz will return, I say he is a son of the soil, and will return, but tell me why he is even forced to flee every time?”

She also questioned the alleged special treatment meted out to the PTI chief in his court cases.

“Why is Imran being given so much leverage and time for court appearances, when her father and other PML-N leaders were summoned at an hour’s notice every time,” she questioned.

She lauded the energy of the participants of the gathering, and remarked that the PML-N had the “biggest army of youths”.

“The PML-N is not scared of elections because it has not been selected. The party has entered the field to win the elections. It will not just be contesting the polls but winning them too. The PML-N will save the country, pull it out of the difficulties, and put Pakistan on the path to progress,” she vowed.

Justice Mazhar Naqvi audio leak SC judges

Comments

1000 characters

Judge named in Elahi audio leak should resign: Maryam Nawaz

Security forces recover more weapons, devices during final search at KPO

Saudi bourse falls on Fed worries; Qatar gains

FM Bilawal meets world leaders at Munich Security Conference

Turkiye ends quake rescue efforts except in two provinces: official

Taliban plans to turn former foreign bases into special economic zones

Rana Sanaullah says President Alvi has nothing to do with election date

Announce election date or step down, Sheikh Rashid asks President Alvi

PM Shehbaz calls for more coordination over relief assistance to Turkiye, Syria

Body tasked to achieve budgeted GIDC target

Read more stories