No chance of instant relief to masses, admits Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif admitted on Sunday that inflation in the country had gone out of control and that there was no chance of immediate relief to the masses, Aaj News reported.

In an informal conversation with journalists, Maryam said the government was aware of the hardships faced by people but insisted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was making all-out efforts to take the country out of the quagmire.

“PM Shehbaz’s focus is on good governance.”

At the same time, she said the coalition government could not turn a blind eye to rising inflation.

Talking about her new role in the party, Maryam said, “PML-N supremo and PM Shehbaz Sharif have handed over the responsibility to me ahead of my surgery.”

The PML-N senior vice president said she was not aware of the overwhelming response from the masses on her arrival at the airport. “I told Nawaz Sharif that the people gave me a response beyond my expectations.”

To a question, Maryam said she had no immediate plans to launch Junaid Safdar, her son, into politics. “Junaid has to take the responsibility for his home first,” she said on a lighter note.

She said that PML-N would hold public rallies near the upcoming elections. “The entire programme of the Tanzeemi (organising) Convention was arranged by Nawaz Sharif himself.”

On Saturday, Maryam held former prime minister Imran Khan responsible for the current economic mess, saying that he should have negotiated the deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF) instead of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Addressing a PML-N workers’ convention here, she criticised the PTI chairman for what she held as the sole responsible for the country’s deteriorated economy.

“I was of the opinion that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar should have not negotiated with the IMF, but the “person”, sitting in Zaman Park calmly, should have been asked to come and negotiate with the Fund… He ruined the country and its economy in his four years term and sat in a “bunker” in Zaman Park,” she maintained.

She also mocked Imran Khan for admitting, in an interview, to have held meetings “secretly” in Presidency with top military leadership and also by saying that “it takes two to make a quarrel”.

“It means that he (Imran) is saying that I have forwarded my hand and the establishment should also give him its hand. But, I want to tell him that he must know that the “selection committee”, which brought him after the 2018 election, has been dissolved, and the “selectors” left for homes,” Maryam added. She maintained that the PTI chief’s “selectors” are now “regretting” their decision.