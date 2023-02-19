Serious allegations against judiciary: Umar wants court to summon Maryam, other ministers

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar has said that the court should summon Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other federal ministers in contempt of court cases, as they were levelling serious allegations against the judiciary.

While addressing at a press conference here on Saturday, he averred that it seemed the law was not active in the country, adding that the Supreme Court of Pakistan should initiate proceedings against those breaking the law.

“The Constitution was being derailed without any fear. Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah broke the law after admitting that he knows about the audio tapes and brought it before the public,” he said, adding that they aimed to target and pressurise the judiciary.

He averred that there was no ambiguity in holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies.

“The government deems the action of the judiciary right if it reinstates Maryam Nawaz’s passport but a contempt of court case was lodged against me when I voiced my concern against the court over slow action on Arshad Sharif murder case,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023