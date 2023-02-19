AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Serious allegations against judiciary: Umar wants court to summon Maryam, other ministers

Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2023 03:19am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar has said that the court should summon Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other federal ministers in contempt of court cases, as they were levelling serious allegations against the judiciary.

While addressing at a press conference here on Saturday, he averred that it seemed the law was not active in the country, adding that the Supreme Court of Pakistan should initiate proceedings against those breaking the law.

“The Constitution was being derailed without any fear. Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah broke the law after admitting that he knows about the audio tapes and brought it before the public,” he said, adding that they aimed to target and pressurise the judiciary.

He averred that there was no ambiguity in holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies.

“The government deems the action of the judiciary right if it reinstates Maryam Nawaz’s passport but a contempt of court case was lodged against me when I voiced my concern against the court over slow action on Arshad Sharif murder case,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Asad Umar Maryam Nawaz PTI PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

Serious allegations against judiciary: Umar wants court to summon Maryam, other ministers

TTP warns of more attacks against LEAs

PD’s help sought for settlement of PPL receivables of Rs132.11bn against Genco-II

‘Propaganda’ campaign against judiciary ‘shameful’: IK

‘Opt for better choice of words’ is CEC’s curt reply to President

Team formed to probe KPO attack

Alvi visits the injured personnel

Terrorism challenges can be dealt with through kinetic actions only: COAS

Sindh CM attends funeral prayers

Imposition of 10pc WHT on sale of shares: Expert identifies ‘serious’ legal flaws in proposed provision of bill

Negative growth of 67.35pc YoY: Mobile phones worth $414.801m imported in 7 months

Read more stories