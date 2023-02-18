AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
Feb 18, 2023
Power breakdown in Jan: NTDC, NPCC, Nepra held responsible

Recorder Report Published 18 Feb, 2023 03:33am
ISLAMABAD: Inquiry committee constituted by the Cabinet headed by Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources Dr Musadik Malik has held the NTDC, the NPCC, and the Nepra responsible for the countrywide power breakdown on January 23, 2023.

The committee presented its report to the federal cabinet on a couple of days ago, after its four meetings including with different officials dealing with the transmission and despatch system.

Jan 23 power breakdown: Nepra forms probe body as entities adopt contrary stances

However, National Power Control Centre General Manager Sajjad Akhtar said the main factors behind the power breakdown were human negligence, the supply of power from wind farms and variation in supply.

The Nepra has also held two meetings with the concerned officials of the NTDC and the NPCC to find out the exact reason for the breakdown. However, the regulator has decided to constitute a formal committee of experts to investigate the reasons for the breakdown, after noticing differences in the statements of the concerned entities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

nepra NTDC NPCC Dr Musadik Malik

