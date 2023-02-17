Jan 23 power breakdown: Nepra forms probe body as entities adopt contrary stances

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to thoroughly investigate power breakdown due to contradictory stances of concerned entities.

Due to system disturbance in the transmission network of NTDC, a total power system collapse occurred on January 23, 2023 around 07:34 a.m. which plunged the whole country into darkness and the system was completely restored after a longer time.

According to an official statement, the Authority took serious notice of the above incident and acquired a preliminary report from NTDC and KE. Subsequently, a briefing/ presentation by NTDC, KE, WAPDA and all Discos was held on January 31, 2023, wherein, all these companies submitted their point of view before the Authority.

Power breakdown of Jan 23: Senate panel directs Power Division to conduct probe

During the briefing, it was observed that stances taken by the entities are contradictory to each other and no one was ready to take responsibility of the incident. In view of the different viewpoints of concerned Organisations the Authority has decided to constitute the Inquiry Committee comprising Imran Kazi Sr Advisor (M&E), Nepra (Convener), Nadir Khoso Market Expert (Member), Ghulam Abbas Memon Market Expert (Member), Syed Safeer Hussain Market Expert (Member) and Syed Aqib Ali Shah Deputy Director (M&E), Nepra (Secretary) to thoroughly investigate the matter in the light of Nepra laws, rules and regulations. The Committee shall conduct the said inquiry and shall present a detailed report to the Authority in fifteen working days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023