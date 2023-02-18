AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
‘TEVTA working actively for promotion of technical education’

Recorder Report Published 18 Feb, 2023 03:33am
LAHORE: Senior Director General Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Akhtar Abbas Bharwana has said that TEVTA is striving for promotion of technical education and modern inclusions in it.

He was addressing a review meeting on the instruction of Minister Industries SM Tanveer at TEVTA secretariat here on Friday. The meeting was attended by Director Generals and Additional Director Generals of all wings of TEVTA.

Senior DG Akhtar Abbas Bhawrana said that TEVTA is focusing on all the targets given by the current government. He also took a detailed briefing on High tech IT courses and implementation of international accreditation of TEVTA students. Akhtar Abbas Bharwana also instructed to speed up the process as this would help the TEVTA students for international acknowledgement of their degrees and bring up more revenue to the country.

The meeting also reviewed the starting of Japanese and Advance Chinese Language Courses. These courses will further provide youngsters to avail job opportunities in Pakistan, China and Japan as well as during freelancing.

