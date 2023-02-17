AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.49%)
BOP 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
DGKC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HUBC 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
MLCF 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 78.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
OGDC 94.31 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.3%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PPL 75.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.12%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Russian oil imports surge to a record in January

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2023 07:13pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: India’s Russian oil imports climbed to a record 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, up 9.2% from December, with Moscow still the top monthly oil seller to New Delhi, followed by Iraq and Saudi Arabia, data from trade sources showed.

Last month Russian oil accounted for about 27% of the 5 million bpd of crude imported by India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, the data showed.

India’s oil imports typically rise in December and January as state-run refiners avoid maintenance shutdowns in the first quarter to meet their annual production targets fixed by the government.

Refiners in India, which rarely used to buy Russian oil because of costly logistics, have emerged as Russia’s key oil client, snapping up discounted crude shunned by Western nations since the invasion of Ukraine last February.

Russia price caps spur India interest in naphtha, fuel oil, but not diesel

Last month India’s imports of Russian Sokol crude oil were the highest so far at 100,900 bpd, as output from the Sakhalin 1 field resumed under a new Russian operator, the data showed.

In January, India’s imports of oil from Canada rose to 314,000 bpd as Reliance Industries boosted purchases of long-haul crude, the data showed.

Canada emerged as the fifth-largest supplier to India in January after the United Arab Emirates, the data showed.

India’s Iraqi oil imports in January rose to a seven-month high of 983,000 bpd, up 11% from December, the data showed.

During April-January, the first ten months of this fiscal year, Iraq continued to be the largest oil supplier to India, while Russia became the second-biggest supplier, replacing Saudi Arabia which is now in third place, the data showed.

Higher purchases of Russian oil dragged down Indian imports from the Middle East to an all time low of 48% and member nations of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) declined to the lowest ever, the data showed.

India Russian oil Russian oil imports

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Russian oil imports surge to a record in January

President Alvi invites CEC for ‘urgent meeting’ on election date

Imran Khan announces Jail Bharo Tehreek from February 22

NA session adjourned without mini-budget approval

Pakistan to make and send high-quality, fireproof tents to Turkiye: PM Shehbaz

BBC tax raids put India press freedom in spotlight

Third time in 2023: Honda Atlas again raises car prices by up to Rs550,000

Import restrictions bite: Pak Suzuki extends automobile plant shutdown

Saudis join race to buy Manchester United: report

‘Jail bharo tehreek’: I will surrender before Imran Khan does, says Sheikh Rashid

Low-income segment to remain largely unaffected from gas tariff hike: Musadik Malik

Read more stories