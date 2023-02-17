Sindh Solar Project: Minister says panels to be installed in all districts with WB’s support

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Thursday said that the provincial government had decided to install solar panels in all districts of the province under the Sindh Solar Project.

He said 200,000 units/houses would be solarised in the rural and urban areas of the province as part of the provincial government’s major initiative to end the energy crisis.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting with the delegation of the World Bank headed by the WB country director.

The Energy minister said that it was decided that subsidy of $ 160 per unit/house in rural areas and $ 110 in urban areas would be given. “Solar plates will be installed in all districts of the province with the support of the World Bank,” he added.

During the meeting, issues related to cheap electricity and solar energy were discussed.

