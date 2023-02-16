AVN 65.89 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.98%)
BOP 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
DGKC 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.6%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
FLYNG 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 67.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KAPCO 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.42%)
MLCF 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.25%)
NETSOL 79.59 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.69%)
OGDC 94.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.11%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
PPL 77.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.78%)
PRL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.77%)
TELE 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 117.25 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.23%)
UNITY 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.79%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 6.4 (0.15%)
BR30 14,911 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.13%)
KSE100 41,410 Increased By 83.2 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,597 Increased By 28.5 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper bounces off 5-week low on China demand hope

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2023 10:26am
Follow us

Copper prices in London rebounded off a five-week low on Thursday as market participants kept up hopes for a demand recovery in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6% to $8,909 a tonne by 0310 GMT, while aluminium increased 0.8% to $2,403.50 a tonne, zinc advanced 0.2% to $3,205 a tonne and lead was up 0.8% to $2,068 a tonne.

LME copper hit a five-week low on Wednesday as fears of further interest rate hikes boosted the dollar, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

While actual copper demand remained tepid, prices were supported by hopes that consumption of the metal will rebound eventually in China after the country removed harsh COVID-19 restrictions.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.6% to 68,460 yuan ($9,998.83) a tonne, nickel dropped 1.4% to 204,430 yuan a tonne, zinc shed 1.1% to 22,870 yuan a tonne.

Copper gains on supply disruptions, Fed rate-hike concerns weigh

SHFE aluminium edged up 0.1% to 18,500 yuan a tonne and tin increased 0.4% to 213,680 yuan a tonne, while lead fell 0.4% to 15,160 yuan a tonne.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

London copper bounces off 5-week low on China demand hope

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Dar presents Rs170bn tax measures

POL products’ prices jacked up

PM Shehbaz departs for Türkiye to visit earthquake-affected areas

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside Jaffar Express train near Chichawatni

PM for giving Discos to provinces

MoC adds 9 projects to PSDP

EAD allowed to sign debt rescheduling deal with Russia

16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified

Read more stories