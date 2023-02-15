AVN 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BAFL 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 3.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
DGKC 41.43 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
EPCL 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
MLCF 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
OGDC 95.78 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.9%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 77.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.64%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.4%)
TRG 113.84 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.03%)
UNITY 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 34.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 234.5 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,327 Increased By 176.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,569 Increased By 153.3 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Protective bail: LHC adjourns hearing till February 16

  • Court directs IGP Punjab to provide fool-proof security to the PTI chief to make his appearance before the court possible
BR Web Desk Published February 15, 2023 Updated February 15, 2023 08:52pm
Follow us

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in a case pertaining to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's appearance before the court to obtain protective bail til February 16 after the former premier failed to appear before the court, Aaj News reported.

The PTI chief had filed a petition before the LHC for his protective bail after an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad rejected Imran Khan's bail in a case regarding a protest in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after he failed to appear before the court

Hearing his petition earlier in the day, the high court had ruled that as per the law, Imran Khan needed to surrender before the concerned court to obtain protective bail.

Imran's counsel apprised the court that the PTI chief seeks bail on medical grounds as doctors have advised him three-week rest.

"Imran Khan has survived an assassination attempt. There are serious threats to his life," the counsel further appealed.

To this, the court directed the Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab to provide fool-proof security to the PTI chief and make his appearance before the court possible.

The court then summoned Imran Khan by 8 pm tonight and adjourned the hearing.

Meanwhile, hundreds of PTI supporters began to arrive at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore as the PTI announced that Imran Khan will address the media at 6 pm.

LHC Imran Khan Imran Khan's arrest

Comments

1000 characters

Protective bail: LHC adjourns hearing till February 16

Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023: Dar unveils taxation measures as Pakistan looks to appease IMF

Imran says 'mini budget' will accelerate spiraling inflation

Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka inaugurates Sir Syed Corner

Inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in first half of 2023, says Moody’s economist

Rupee continues winning momentum against US dollar

President Alvi calls for streamlining banking, insurance sectors

Tax raids at BBC India offices enter second day

Businesses need to respond positively to climate change: Sherry Rehman

India reach number one in all three cricket formats

Read more stories