Govt set to present 'mini-budget', additional taxes of Rs170bn to be levied

  • Development comes as Pakistan desperately seeks IMF's nod to revive its bailout programme
BR Web Desk Published February 15, 2023 Updated February 15, 2023 03:10pm
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar will present a mini-budget, featuring fiscal measures of Rs170 billion (approximately $640 million) through additional taxes as agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the parliament today (Wednesday).

The development comes as Pakistan looks to desperately revive its stalled IMF programme as talks resumed virtually on Monday. The two sides are now looking to reach an agreement that will unlock funding critical to keep the cash-strapped country afloat.

The two could not reach a deal last week and a visiting IMF delegation departed Islamabad after 10 days of talks but said negotiations would continue. Pakistan is in dire need of funds as it battles a wrenching economic crisis.

On Tuesday, Dar during his meeting with President Arif Alvi apprised the premier that the government wants to raise additional revenue through taxes by promulgating an ordinance.

However, Alvi advised that it would be more appropriate to take the parliament into confidence on this subject and that a session be called immediately so that the bill is enacted without delay.

Rs170bn additional taxes: Do it thru bill, Alvi asks Dar

On Tuesday, a meeting of the Federal Cabinet approved the Finance Supplementary Bill 2023 to impose additional taxes on luxury items and an increase of one percent in General Sales Tax (GST).

The meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday approved the Finance Supplementary Bill 2023. The Federal Cabinet was given a detailed briefing regarding the reforms to be carried out in the context of the 9th review of the International Monetary Fund’s EFF.

The meeting was informed that as a result of these reforms, additional taxes are being levied on luxury items while general sales tax will be increased by one percent.

Moreover, the government started the implementation of the mini-budget late Tuesday night by doubling the Federal Excise Duty on cigarettes from Feb 14, 2023.

On Monday, the government increased gas prices by up to 124% for domestic consumers from January 1, 2023, to generate a revenue of Rs310 billion from the consumers in the next six months (January-June 2023) to curtail the circular debt in the gas sector.

In a meeting, the ECC was informed that ERR was issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for the fiscal year 2022-2023 on 3rd June 2022 for both gas companies.

As per determination, SNGPL required revenue of Rs261 billion and SSGCL Rs285 billion in the fiscal year 2022-2023 but the OGRA did not allow the previous year’s revenue shortfall.

The hike in gas tariffs was among the prior conditions Pakistan needs to implement to move ahead on the IMF programme.

