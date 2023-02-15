Rs170bn additional taxes: Do it thru bill, Alvi asks Dar

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has advised the government to take fiscal measures of Rs170 billion through additional taxes as agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by introducing a bill in the Parliament instead of issuing an Ordinance.

According to the Finance Ministry, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday met with the president and apprised him about the progress in talks with the IMF and that all modalities have been agreed upon.

The Finance Ministry in a statement stated that the President appreciated the efforts of the government for negotiating an agreement with the IMF and assured that the state of Pakistan would stand by the commitments made by the government with the IMF.

IMF, Pakistan to resume talks on unlocking bailout funds, official says

The minister informed that the government wanted to raise additional revenue through taxes by promulgating an ordinance.

The President advised that it would be more appropriate to take the Parliament into confidence on this important subject and that a session be called immediately so that the bill is enacted without delay.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023