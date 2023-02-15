AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.53%)
Rs170bn additional taxes: Do it thru bill, Alvi asks Dar

  • Ishaq Dar informs that government wants to raise additional revenue through taxes by promulgating an ordinance
Recorder Report Published February 15, 2023 Updated February 15, 2023 09:03am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has advised the government to take fiscal measures of Rs170 billion through additional taxes as agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by introducing a bill in the Parliament instead of issuing an Ordinance.

According to the Finance Ministry, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday met with the president and apprised him about the progress in talks with the IMF and that all modalities have been agreed upon.

The Finance Ministry in a statement stated that the President appreciated the efforts of the government for negotiating an agreement with the IMF and assured that the state of Pakistan would stand by the commitments made by the government with the IMF.

IMF, Pakistan to resume talks on unlocking bailout funds, official says

The minister informed that the government wanted to raise additional revenue through taxes by promulgating an ordinance.

The President advised that it would be more appropriate to take the Parliament into confidence on this important subject and that a session be called immediately so that the bill is enacted without delay.

Pakistan Economy IMF Ishaq Dar FBR President Dr Arif Alvi IMF and Pakistan additional taxes Finance minister Ishaq Dar Economic distress

KhanRA Feb 15, 2023 07:18am
If PML would remove Dar, it would show accountability. Instead they are deflecting blame to Imran Khan, and tying themselves even more tightly to Dar despite his incompetence. It is plainly obvious that on Dar’s orders, SBP reserves were depleted in order to inflate the value of the rupee which has now put us in this crisis. Yet Dar’s reputation is all that matters to the House of Sharif.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Matiur Rahman Feb 15, 2023 08:09am
IMF our benign benefactor for so many years and now suddenly pressing our neck for complying with harsh conditions. Our political mess is responsible for this situation. When we will learn to show political maturity and economically stand on our feet.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

