AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.53%)
BAFL 30.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.13%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
EPCL 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.2%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUBC 65.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.96%)
NETSOL 75.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.26%)
OGDC 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.52%)
PAEL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
PPL 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.39%)
TELE 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.36%)
TRG 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-2.08%)
UNITY 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.24%)
BR30 14,640 Decreased By -55.7 (-0.38%)
KSE100 41,023 Decreased By -126.9 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,376 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

To be presented in parliament today: Cabinet approves Finance Supplementary Bill

Zaheer Abbasi Published 15 Feb, 2023 07:20am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Federal Cabinet has approved the Finance Supplementary Bill 2023 to be presented in the Parliament Wednesday (Feb 15) to impose additional taxes on luxury items and an increase of one percent in General Sales Tax (GST).

The meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday approved the Finance Supplementary Bill 2023 to be presented in Parliament today. The Federal Cabinet was given a detailed briefing regarding the reforms to be carried out in the context of the 9th review of the International Monetary Fund’s EFF.

The meeting was informed that as a result of these reforms, additional taxes are being levied on luxury items while general sales tax will be increased by one percent.

While speaking to the federal cabinet, the Prime Minister said the government is striving to put least burden on the poor and gave instructions that no additional tax should be imposed on daily items used by the poor and middle class. He said appropriate measures should be taken to increase tax on luxury items.

The Prime Minister further said it is inevitable to adopt a policy of simplicity and austerity at the government level and in this regard, the government’s austerity package is in the final stages of preparation, which will be officially announced soon.

He said as soon as the austerity package is ready, it will be necessary for all the cabinet members and government officials to implement because only then the country can get out of this economic problem.

The Cabinet approved the name of ‘Turkey Earthquake Victims Fund’ as ‘Turkey and Syria Earthquake Victims Fund’. The Prime Minister appealed to the nation to actively participate in the relief fund established for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria.

The Prime Minister expressed grief over massive loss of thousands of precious lives due to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. He told the cabinet he spoke to the President of Turkey and the Prime Minister of Syria through telephone call in which, he assured them that Pakistan stands with its brothers and sisters affected by earthquake.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Shehbaz Sharif Taxes Federal Cabinet FBR Sales Tax GST Finance Supplementary Bill PM Shehbaz Sharif Economic distress Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

Comments

1000 characters

To be presented in parliament today: Cabinet approves Finance Supplementary Bill

SBP takes steps aimed at timely realisation of export proceeds

Fitch further downgrades long-term foreign currency IDR to ‘CCC-’

FED on cigarettes doubled

Purchases by Discos from net metering consumers: Nepra trashes plan to revise power rates

‘AMAN’ to pave way for more peaceful, secure region: PM

US State Dept official to arrive on 17th

Raising financing for national security: Finance Division decides to avail direct credit lines

Rs601m for 7 PSDP projects approved by NA body

Solar power projects: Nepra approves RfP amid strong reservations voiced by KP Member

IAEA DG due today

Read more stories