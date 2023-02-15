AVN 64.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.39%)
Pakistan

SSUET, Al Karam Towels ink MoU

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2023 06:27am
KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) and Al Karam Towel Industries signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a common aim of strengthening cooperation between industry and university on joint academic success in area of training and development, industrial visits, based on educational principles and recruitment strategies in industrial horizon.

Commenting on signing MoU, Registrar SSUET, Cmdre Syed Sarfraz Ali (retd) said that the purpose of the MoU is to facilitate students through collaborative training activities and technical learning in exchange of career development to fortified academic and industrial alliance.

The linkage will be strengthened by conducting seminars, conferences, workshops, and lectures in collaboration with the Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology to bring out new ideas and concept at large scale.

Registrar Engr Syed Sarfraz Ali and HOD Centralized Human Resources, Shoaib Khan, signed the MoU on behalf of the Sir Syed University and Al Karam Towel Industries, respectively.

