AVN 65.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
DFML 13.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
EPCL 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
FFL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
GGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
HUBC 65.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 2.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
MLCF 22.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.83%)
NETSOL 83.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 97.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.91%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 45.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.46%)
TELE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
TPLP 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
TRG 116.23 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-3.54%)
UNITY 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,150 Decreased By -30.5 (-0.73%)
BR30 14,972 Decreased By -190.7 (-1.26%)
KSE100 41,449 Decreased By -267.8 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,538 Decreased By -113.5 (-0.72%)
Brent oil neutral in $85.19-$86.63 range

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2023 10:01am
Brent oil looks neutral in a range of $85.19-$86.63 per barrel, and an escape could suggest a direction. The contract failed three times to break a resistance at $86.63.

The failures suggest the formation of a small triple- top, which will be confirmed when oil breaks $85.19.

The pattern indicates a reversal of the uptrend form $79.10 and a target of $84.03. A break above $86.63 will only be confirmed when oil stands firm above this level, as a brief piercing above it would only be regarded as a false break.

Signals on the daily chart are also mixed.

Brent oil may retest support at $85.19

The rise from the Feb. 6 low of $79.10 seems to be riding on a wave e - the fifth wave of an expanding wedge. However, the harami cross formed around a resistance at $86.54 between Feb. 10 and Feb. 13 confirms a dissipation of the bullish momentum.

Oil is highly likely to retrace towards $80.72-$83.63 range.

Such a drop would make the current wave count invalid.

A break above $86.54 would lead to a gain into $89.28-$93.44 range.

Brent crude oil

