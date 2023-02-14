Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (February 13, 2023).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 16.78 17.28
2-Week 16.81 17.31
1-Month 16.94 17.44
3-Month 17.90 18.15
6-Month 18.03 18.28
9-Month 18.09 18.59
1-Year 18.14 18.64
Data source: SBP
