Japan PM Kishida to return to office Monday after sinus surgery

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2023 10:32am
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will return to work on Monday afternoon after successful sinus surgery, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

Kishida had the surgery in a Tokyo hospital on Saturday to treat a chronic sinus condition. “We have heard that the surgery was a success, and his post-operative process is going well,” Matsuno told reporters on Monday.

Kishida at first planned to return to the office on Monday morning but changed the time to the afternoon of the same day, Kyodo reported.

While Kishida’s condition is good, he has difficulties “talking for long hours,” the news agency said, citing sources.

