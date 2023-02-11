NA speaker’s order not touched: LHC verdict only suspended ECP notification

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) in its written order on the issue of resignation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs released on Friday said, “The notification of the speaker, National Assembly regarding acceptance of the resignations has not been attached, thus, no interim relief can be considered to that extent”.

The court has only suspended a notification of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the acceptance of resignations of 43 MNAs of the PTI and did not touch the decision of the National Assembly speaker, reveals the written order on a petition of the lawmakers.

Riaz Khan Fatyana and 42 other MNAs had filed the petition challenging the decisions of the NA speaker and the ECP of accepting their resignations.

The court held that the notification of the ECP shall remain suspended and the election schedule for the seats shall not be announced by the ECP.

“The process of by-elections to these seats shall remain suspended,” the order said.

The court admitted the petition for regular hearing and said it raised important questions of law.

The court asked the speaker NA, the ECP and the federal government to submit their replies by March 07.

