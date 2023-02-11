KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Lotte Chemical 31.12.2022 20% (F) 10,118.471 6.68 13.04.2023 07.04.2023 to Pakistan Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 13.04.2023 AGM Adamjee Life 31.12.2022 Nil 497.702 1.99 15.04.2023 08.04.2023 to Assurance Company Ltd Year End 11.00.A.M 15.04.2023 AGM Colgate-Palmolive - - - - 10.03.2023 02.03.2023 to (Pakistan) Limited 04.00.P.M 10.03.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023