AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm posts weekly gain on export surge, higher Indonesian taxes

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 05:03pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Friday on a rise in January stocks, although stronger exports and higher Indonesian export taxes helped the benchmark contract log a weekly gain.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 39 ringgit, or 0.98%, to 3,934 ringgit ($908.75) a tonne by the end of trading on Friday, down for a second consecutive day.

The benchmark climbed 2.07% this week, its third weekly rise in four.

“The exports are showing signs of recovery and with Indonesia increasing their taxes and levies, customers could actually turn their attention towards Malaysian cargoes,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

The world’s top palm oil exporter Indonesia plans to set the crude palm oil reference price for Feb. 16-28 higher at $880.03 per tonne, making it less competitive to smaller rival Malaysia.

Exports from Malaysia during Feb. 1-10 rose 32.51% from the same period in January, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Friday.

“Malaysian palm oil exports rose during the first 10 days of February thanks to lower prices and renewed purchases from India after the confirmation of the extension of refined palm oil import allowances under the free category,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Palm edges lower on weaker rival oils, eyes weekly gain

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories at end-January rose for the first time in three months, up 3.27% from the month before to 2.27 million tonnes, according to Malaysia Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data.

The rise was due to a surge in imports that helped offset a 14.73% slump in production and a near 23% drop in exports, MPOB data showed.

In related oils, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.83%, while its palm oil contract gave up 2.24%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.64%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

palm oil export palm oil prices Palm oil market Malaysia’s palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm posts weekly gain on export surge, higher Indonesian taxes

IMF stresses on 'timely, decisive' implementation of policies as virtual discussions to continue

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

KSE-100 Index falls over 700 points as Pakistan, IMF fail to reach staff level agreement

Pakistan needs productivity enhancing reforms: World Bank

Companies pause operations in Pakistan as economic conditions worsen

Pakistan’s bonds dive as IMF talks end without deal

PM says Rs10bn relief fund established for quake-hit Turkiye

IMF talks: Leaving without agreement 'not uncommon', says former SBP deputy governor

Children found alive as Turkiye-Syria quake toll tops 22,000

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

Read more stories