Palm edges lower on weaker rival oils, eyes weekly gain

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower on Friday, as losses in rival vegetable oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange weighed on sentiment, but the benchmark contract was still set to end the week higher.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 100 ringgit, or 2.52%, to 3,873 ringgit ($895.28) a tonne in early trade.

Palm oil hits one-month closing high on supply worries

The contract has gained about 0.6% so far in the week.