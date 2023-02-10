AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.9%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
DFML 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
DGKC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.29%)
EPCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.61%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FLYNG 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.92%)
GGL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.34%)
HUBC 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.64%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.77%)
MLCF 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
NETSOL 85.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.09%)
OGDC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-5.1%)
PAEL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.41%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.78%)
PRL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.61%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.26%)
SNGP 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.73%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
TRG 121.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
UNITY 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -62 (-1.45%)
BR30 15,304 Decreased By -378.4 (-2.41%)
KSE100 42,059 Decreased By -407.7 (-0.96%)
KSE30 15,836 Decreased By -185.4 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm edges lower on weaker rival oils, eyes weekly gain

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 10:36am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower on Friday, as losses in rival vegetable oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange weighed on sentiment, but the benchmark contract was still set to end the week higher.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 100 ringgit, or 2.52%, to 3,873 ringgit ($895.28) a tonne in early trade.

Palm oil hits one-month closing high on supply worries

The contract has gained about 0.6% so far in the week.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm edges lower on weaker rival oils, eyes weekly gain

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

Bearish sentiments prevails at PSX amid IMF programme delay

Stalled IMF bailout remains locked

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

Ogra tasked to carry out audit of OMCs

KCR, other CPEC projects come under govt focus

Afghanistan: Pakistan stays away from India-initiated talks in Moscow

Forex reserves fall below $3bn on debt repayments

Read more stories