AVN 67.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.99%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
DFML 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
DGKC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.11 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.84%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
FFL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
GGL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.28%)
HUBC 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.78%)
KEL 2.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.26%)
MLCF 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.6%)
NETSOL 86.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.84%)
OGDC 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.7%)
PAEL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 79.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-3.51%)
PRL 13.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.64%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TRG 121.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.29%)
UNITY 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,163 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.21%)
BR30 15,155 Decreased By -98 (-0.64%)
KSE100 41,646 Increased By 123 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,712 Increased By 48.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nine global banks invest $45mn in carbon credit platform

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2023 12:16pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

LONDON: Nine global banks have invested a total of $45 million in a new platform to help scale up transactions of voluntary carbon credits and make it easier for their customers to participate in the market.

Demand for carbon offsets, generated through projects such as tree planting or using cleaner cooking fuel, is expected to soar as companies seek to use the credits to help meet net-zero emissions goals.

Currently the credits are often traded bilaterally on a project-by-project basis and through commodity exchanges. Each of the banks - BBVA, BNP Paribas, CIBC, Itaú Unibanco, National Australia Bank, NatWest, Standard Chartered, SMBC and UBS – have invested $5 million in Carbonplace, which will connect buyers and sellers of credits through the banks.

BNP Paribas misses Q4 market expectations, raises 2025 targets

“The capital injection represents a commitment from some of the world’s largest financial institutions, which account for nearly $9 trillion in total assets, to achieve Carbonplace’s vision of accelerating corporate climate action by providing transparent, secure and accessible carbon markets,” Carbonplace said in a statement.

The credit platform will be available to the banks’ corporate clients later this year, and in future could also be open to retail customers, Robin Green, Carbonplace Chief Technology Officer told Reuters.

He said the funding will be used to grow the team and scale up the platform’s infrastructure.

Green said the offset credits available would be those issued by existing carbon offset standards groups such as Gold Standard and Verra.

BNP Paribas Nine global banks carbon credits

Comments

1000 characters

Nine global banks invest $45mn in carbon credit platform

PL on POL products target: IMF-govt talks hamstrung by disconnect

ECP should announce election schedule for KP, Punjab: President Alvi

Children pulled from rubble as Turkiye -Syria quake toll tops 9,500

LHC suspends ECP's order de-notifying 43 PTI MNAs

FY24 budget: FBR invites proposals on income tax

AIIB chief economist briefed about state of economy

Sri Lanka bankruptcy to last until 2026: president

12 TTP terrorists killed in KPK’s Lakki Marwat: ISPR

Dar inducts four new members into ‘RRMC’

Reason behind cut in PSDP disbursement identified

Read more stories