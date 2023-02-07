AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
BAFL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.01%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.67%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
DFML 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.97%)
DGKC 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
EPCL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
HUBC 67.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
MLCF 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.07%)
NETSOL 86.06 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.94%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 43.47 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (7.6%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
TPLP 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
TRG 114.88 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.11%)
UNITY 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 87 (2.16%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 518.1 (3.59%)
KSE100 41,191 Increased By 719.6 (1.78%)
KSE30 15,494 Increased By 331.4 (2.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises in choppy trade on China demand hopes

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2023 06:07am
Follow us

HOUSTON: Oil prices edged higher in choppy trading on Monday as markets weighed a return in demand from China against supply concerns and fears of slower growth in major economies curbing consumption.

Brent futures for April delivery rose 82 cents, or 1%, to $80.76 a barrel by 12:45 p.m. ET (1745 GMT), after trading between $79.10 and $81.25. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained 52 cents, or 0.7%, to $73.91 per barrel, after hitting a high of $74.41 and a low of $72.25.

Prices were buoyed by prospects for China’s recovery after the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions remains a driver for oil prices. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects half of this year’s global oil demand growth to come from China, the agency’s chief said on Sunday, adding that jet fuel demand was surging.

Holding back gains however, Friday’s blowout US employment number raised expectations that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes will not end with a hard economic landing, and that the US central bank may have more than one more rate increase left, which could curb economic growth and lower fuel demand.

The dollar also rose to a three-week high against the euro on Monday. A stronger dollar typically reduces demand for greenback-denominated oil from buyers paying with other currencies.

“You’ve got a strong dollar, you’re in a generally risk-off environment,” said Robert Yawger, executive director of energy futures at Mizuho.

WTI and Brent had slid 3% last Friday after the strong US jobs data. Supply concerns continued to affect markets as operations at Turkey’s oil terminal in Ceyhan halted after a major earthquake struck nearby on Monday.

The BTC terminal that exports Azeri crude oil to international markets will be closed on Feb. 6-8 while operators assess earthquake damage, a Turkish shipping agent said on Monday.

However, a preliminary Reuters poll showed that US crude oil stockpiles likely rose by about 2.2 million last week. Also, price caps on Russian products took effect on Sunday, with Group of Seven nations, the European Union and Australia agreeing on price limits of $100 a barrel on diesel and other products that trade at a premium to crude and $45 a barrel for products that trade at a discount, such as fuel oil.

Oil prices Oil US dollar IEA US employment

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises in choppy trade on China demand hopes

Policy-level talks with IMF begin today

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

Imran optimistic about prospects of ‘jail bharo’ protest

APC will now be held on 9th

Cases in Karachi, Lasbela: IHC asks police not to take action against Rashid

Oil & gas sector leads PSX rally

Govt decides to enhance capacity of NEECA

Huge earthquake kills 2,700 in Türkiye, Syria

High-income earners directed to pay 50pc of super tax liability

IR officials deputed at 33 sugar mills in Punjab

Read more stories