Spot gold may slide further into $1,816-$1,828 range

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023 10:18am
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may slide more into a range of $1,816-$1,828 per ounce, due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from $1,771.89.

The drop from $1,959.52 looks deep enough to confirm both a reversal of the uptrend from $1,727.50 and the reversal of a longer trend from $1,615.59.

A retracement analysis on these trends reveals a break below the support zone of $1,871-$1,878. The metal is supposed to fall into the next zone of $1,828-$1,844.

A rising trendline provides a temporary support, which triggered a pullback towards $1,871-$1,878 range.

Gold rebounds but holds below $1,900/oz level on Fed fears, firm dollar

It is difficult to identify the exact ending point of the pullback. Strategically, it will be more realistic to wait for the metal to break the trendline.

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the fall from $2,069.89 to $1,613.60 suggests a target of $1,842, as gold has broken the support of $1,896.

With the uptrend from $1,613.60 having reversed, it might be the time to form a bearish view that the downtrend from $2,069.89 has resumed.

