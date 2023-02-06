AVN 66.53 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.04%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.16%)
DFML 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
DGKC 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
EPCL 46.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.62%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.06%)
HUBC 66.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 85.40 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.15%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (6.26%)
PRL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.09%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.96%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
TPLP 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.14%)
TRG 114.20 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.5%)
UNITY 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,078 Increased By 41.2 (1.02%)
BR30 14,775 Increased By 363.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 40,787 Increased By 316.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 15,324 Increased By 161.4 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rebounds but holds below $1,900/oz level on Fed fears, firm dollar

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023 10:04am
Follow us

Gold prices regained some ground on Monday but a firmer dollar and concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might keep hiking interest rates kept bullion below the key $1,900-an-ounce level.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,872.96 per ounce, as of 0257 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since Jan. 6 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,886.00.

Bullion prices had dropped about 2.5% on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month and the unemployment rate hit a more than 53-1/2-year low of 3.4%.

“Markets were initially looking for the first (rate) cut to come in 3Q 2023 (post-FOMC but prior to non-farm payrolls release), but expectations for the first cut have now been pushed back to November-December 2023,” said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

“Markets are now expecting the Fed to keep peak rate (still around 5%) on hold for longer. This could depress gold’s appeal in the interim.”

Interest-rate futures traders are now expecting eventual Fed rate cuts to start in November versus in September previously, with rates seen peaking at 5.06% in June.

Those bets helped the dollar index rise 0.2%, adding pressure on gold by raising its cost for buyers holding other currencies.

Dollar on the front foot after robust U.S. jobs data, yen falters

Rising U.S. interest rates tend to dim the appeal of gold as they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset while boosting the dollar, in which bullion is priced.

“We see (gold) prices ranging between $1,820-$1,950, but looking ahead, we are more constructive, especially once focus reverts (as we think it will) to the likelihood of falling rates and a weaker dollar,” Edward Meir, a metals analyst at Marex, wrote in a monthly note.

Spot silver edged up 0.2% to $22.39 per ounce, platinum was little changed at $973.88 and palladium added 0.2% to $1,626.38.

Gold Prices gold market LME gold Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold rebounds but holds below $1,900/oz level on Fed fears, firm dollar

Intra-day update: rupee improves, up 2.15% against US dollar

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

Former military ruler Musharraf’s body to be flown to Pakistan

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Major quake kills more than 100 across Turkey, Syria

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

KSA warns sanctions, under-investment may cause energy shortages

Read more stories