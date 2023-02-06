AVN 66.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.13%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.62%)
DFML 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
DGKC 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
HUBC 66.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 85.40 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.15%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.42%)
PPL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (6.34%)
PRL 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.09%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.11%)
TELE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.4%)
TRG 114.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.59%)
UNITY 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,079 Increased By 42.3 (1.05%)
BR30 14,776 Increased By 363.8 (2.52%)
KSE100 40,793 Increased By 321.5 (0.79%)
KSE30 15,328 Increased By 165.6 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian market regulator seeks beneficial ownership details of foreign investors

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023 09:53am
Follow us

MUMBAI: India’s market regulator has written to custodian banks to share details of beneficial owners of offshore funds and foreign portfolio investors, according to two sources directly aware of the matter.

The regulator has asked custodian banks to reach out to foreign portfolio investors by March and share the details by end of September, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is confidential.

If they do not provide such details, the regulator would deem the foreign funds in-eligible and ask them to liquidate their holdings in the Indian market by March 2024.

Indian market regulator examining Adani share rout, source says

There are 11,000 foreign funds registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

An email sent to SEBI was not immediately answered.

SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India India’s market regulator

Comments

1000 characters

Indian market regulator seeks beneficial ownership details of foreign investors

Intra-day update: rupee improves, up 2.15% against US dollar

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

Former military ruler Musharraf’s body to be flown to Pakistan

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Major quake kills more than 100 across Turkey, Syria

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

KSA warns sanctions, under-investment may cause energy shortages

Read more stories