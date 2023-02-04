Imran steps up criticism of PDM govt

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday lashed out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over destruction of economy and resurgence of terrorism in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier reiterated that he would not recognise the “Imported Govt” installed through conspiracy and horse trading.

“How can Shehbaz Sharif be so shameless given his govt’s destruction in 10 mths [months] of our economy & democracy with brazen fascism, end of fundamental rights & rule of law; & allowing terrorism to spread under its watch,” he wrote.

PTI not responsible for rise in terrorism: Imran

The PTI chief also shared a postcard detailing the actions taken by the PDM government against the party leaders and supporters, including journalists.

It said renowned journalist Arshad Sharif was killed and PTI leaders Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati were tortured in jails during the 10 months of the fascist government.

On Thursday, Mr Khan penned a letter to President Arif Alvi over ongoing arrests of the PTI leaders in various cases and urged him to take notice of human rights violations. The letter was delivered by PTI stalwart Shibli Faraz to the President House in Islamabad. The resolution passed on Jan 29 by the PTI core committee was also attached with the letter.

The deposed premier in a letter asked President Alvi to take notice of the alleged role of powerful circles in politics and take measures against human rights violations in the PTI leaders’ arrests.