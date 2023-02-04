AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Imran steps up criticism of PDM govt

NNI Published 04 Feb, 2023 06:08am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday lashed out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over destruction of economy and resurgence of terrorism in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier reiterated that he would not recognise the “Imported Govt” installed through conspiracy and horse trading.

“How can Shehbaz Sharif be so shameless given his govt’s destruction in 10 mths [months] of our economy & democracy with brazen fascism, end of fundamental rights & rule of law; & allowing terrorism to spread under its watch,” he wrote.

PTI not responsible for rise in terrorism: Imran

The PTI chief also shared a postcard detailing the actions taken by the PDM government against the party leaders and supporters, including journalists.

It said renowned journalist Arshad Sharif was killed and PTI leaders Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati were tortured in jails during the 10 months of the fascist government.

On Thursday, Mr Khan penned a letter to President Arif Alvi over ongoing arrests of the PTI leaders in various cases and urged him to take notice of human rights violations. The letter was delivered by PTI stalwart Shibli Faraz to the President House in Islamabad. The resolution passed on Jan 29 by the PTI core committee was also attached with the letter.

The deposed premier in a letter asked President Alvi to take notice of the alleged role of powerful circles in politics and take measures against human rights violations in the PTI leaders’ arrests.

Pakistan Economy Shehbaz Sharif terrorism PDM PTI Imran Khan PM Shehbaz Sharif PTI chairman Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Imran steps up criticism of PDM govt

Govt says ‘will have to’ agree to IMF conditions

COAS vows to root out menace of terrorism

PTI chief won’t attend APC: Umar

Industry yet to export any amount of sugar

Russian oil supply likely by April

‘IMF is giving Pakistan tough time’

31 NA seats: ECP announces schedule for by-polls on March 19

RDA: pace of growth slightly lower

‘Rules’ allow banks to seek asset details of civil servants

Read more stories