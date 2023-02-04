SPI inflation up 2.82pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended February 2, 2023, recorded an increase of 2.82 percent due to an increase in the prices of food items including recorded garlic (17.07per cent), pulse gram (7.10per cent), chicken (4.37per cent), maash (3.93per cent), eggs (3.42per cent), moong (2.33per cent), sugar (2.32per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (2.13per cent) and non-food items, LPG (17.61per cent), petrol (16.22per cent) and diesel (15.30per cent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 34.49 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (556.36 per cent), chicken (90.88 per cent), eggs (81.69 per cent), diesel (81.41 per cent), petrol (68.77 per cent), tea Lipton (63.92 per cent), rice basmati broken (63.44 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (62.36 per cent), moong (61.11 per cent), bananas (57.38 per cent), pulse gram (53.18 per cent), bread (48.80 per cent), wheat flour (48.35 per cent), salt powdered (48.14 per cent), maash (46.17 per cent), LPG (43.76 per cent), mustard oil (42.09 per cent) and washing soap (41.96 per cent), while decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes (61.98 per cent), and chillies powdered (15.32 per cent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 227.79 points against 221.54 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 32 (62.75 per cent) items increased, one (1.96 per cent) items decreased and 18 (35.29 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs. 44,175 consumption group increase by 1.71per cent, 1.99per cent, 2.17per cent, 2.47per cent and 3.30per cent respectively.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week over previous include LPG (17.61per cent), garlic (17.07per cent), petrol super (16.22per cent), hi-speed diesel (15.30per cent), pulse gram (7.10per cent), bananas (4.75per cent), chicken (4.37per cent), maash (3.93per cent), masoor (3.91per cent), mustard oil (3.47per cent), eggs (3.42per cent), rice irri-6/9 (3.38per cent), moong (2.33per cent), sugar (2.32per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (2.13per cent), rice basmati broken (2.12per cent), energy saver (1.67per cent), bread plain (1.55per cent), tea prepared (1.43per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (1.10per cent), cooked daal(1.08per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5-litre tin each (0.87per cent), powdered milk Nido390 gm polybag each (0.84per cent), gur (0.62per cent), cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet each (0.48per cent), milk fresh (0.35per cent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.30per cent), Sufi washing soap (0.23per cent), curd (0.23per cent), tomatoes (0.16per cent), onions (0.09per cent), and wheat flour bag 20kg (0.04per cent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included potatoes (0.37per cent).

The commodities, prices of which, remained unchanged included beef with bone, mutton, salt powdered (National/Shan), chilies powder National, tea Lipton Yellow Label, cooked beef, long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, shirting, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges, matchbox telephone call charges, and toilet soap.

