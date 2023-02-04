AVN 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
Feb 04, 2023
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 03, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2023 06:08am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 03, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 40,471.16
High:                      40,874.65
Low:                       40,332.35
Net Change:                   262.35
Volume (000):                 60,688
Value (000):               3,658,869
Makt Cap (000)         1,532,632,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,306.47
NET CH                     (-) 37.22
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,663.57
NET CH                     (-) 29.27
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,994.37
NET CH                     (-) 37.56
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,708.89
NET CH                    (+) 115.07
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,036.78
NET CH                     (-) 17.83
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,108.06
NET CH                     (-) 34.51
------------------------------------
As on:              03-February-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

