BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 03, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 03, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,471.16
High: 40,874.65
Low: 40,332.35
Net Change: 262.35
Volume (000): 60,688
Value (000): 3,658,869
Makt Cap (000) 1,532,632,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,306.47
NET CH (-) 37.22
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,663.57
NET CH (-) 29.27
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,994.37
NET CH (-) 37.56
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,708.89
NET CH (+) 115.07
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,036.78
NET CH (-) 17.83
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,108.06
NET CH (-) 34.51
------------------------------------
As on: 03-February-2023
====================================
