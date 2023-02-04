KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 03, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,471.16 High: 40,874.65 Low: 40,332.35 Net Change: 262.35 Volume (000): 60,688 Value (000): 3,658,869 Makt Cap (000) 1,532,632,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,306.47 NET CH (-) 37.22 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,663.57 NET CH (-) 29.27 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,994.37 NET CH (-) 37.56 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,708.89 NET CH (+) 115.07 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,036.78 NET CH (-) 17.83 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,108.06 NET CH (-) 34.51 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-February-2023 ====================================

